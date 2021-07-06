Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 2:01PM CDT until July 6 at 2:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

2:01 pm Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northern Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 245 PM CDT.

* At 200 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Modena, or 7
miles north of Alma, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…
Modena around 215 PM CDT.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

