Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 2:01PM CDT until July 6 at 2:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northern Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin…
* Until 245 PM CDT.
* At 200 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Modena, or 7
miles north of Alma, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near…
Modena around 215 PM CDT.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.