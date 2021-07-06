Senate GOP takes steps toward firing Walz Cabinet members

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate has opened a fight that could lead to the firing of one or more of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s Cabinet members. Senate Republican leaders extended the special session last week after they finished a $52 billion, two-year budget. The move lets them wield their chamber’s authority to confirm or reject the governor’s appointments after a contentious several months of budget and policy battles. GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka indicates that the special session will continue at least through Wednesday, when the key votes are expected. Among those under the microscope is Laura Bishop, commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.