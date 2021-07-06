Pope Francis eats breakfast, takes walk 2 days after surgery

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis has eaten breakfast, read the newspapers and taken a walk as he continues recovering from intestinal surgery. A statement from the Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, said tests performed following the pontiff’s Sunday surgery to remove half of his colon yielded “good” and normal results. Bruni said Tuesday that Francis rested well overnight. The 84-year-old pope underwent three hours of surgery for what the Vatican said was a narrowing of the large intestine. The Vatican said doctors removed the left side of his colon. He is expected to stay in a Rome hospital with a special suite reserved for popes through the week, assuming no complications.