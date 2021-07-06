Pet of the Day: Sophia

Meet Sophia, a 10 year old girl at the Dunn County Humane Society.

Sophie was initially adopted years ago, and recently returned due to her owner's declining health. She needs to lose a significant amount of weight, so if you're in need of a dieting partner, you can help each other keep track.

Sophia loves going on walks, getting belly rubs, and a good nap. She might be able to live with another laid back dog.

If you think Sophia would be the perfect fit for you and your family, contact the Dun County Humane Society to set up a time to visit.