Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon said it has canceled a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. The Pentagon said in a statement that: “With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that the JEDI Cloud contract, which has long been delayed, no longer meets the requirements to fill the DoD’s capability gaps.” It cited industry advances and “evolving requirements” in cloud computing services, but did not directly mention the legal battle it faced with Amazon’s challenge of the original $1 million contract awarded to Microsoft.