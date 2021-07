PHOENIX (WQOW) - Chris Paul scored 32 points in three quarters and Devin Booker added 27 points as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Game 2 will be Thursday night.

Chris Paul is the 3rd player at age 36 (or older) to score 30+ points in a NBA Finals game.



He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (6 times) and Tim Duncan (once). pic.twitter.com/n5nXZCXxSi — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 7, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 points in his first game back since hyperextending his left knee last week. He also provided a highlight reel block in the first half.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 29 points.