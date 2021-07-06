Pakistan rejects naming of PM Khan as press freedom predator

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has vehemently rejected an international media watchdog’s report that lists Prime Minister Imran Khan on a list of the world’s 37 worst rulers when it comes to press freedom. The angry reaction Tuesday from Khan’s government came in response to a Monday report titled: “Press freedom predators gallery — old tyrants, two women and a European,” released by Paris-based Reporters Without Borders. According to the group, the “cases of brazen censorship are legion since Khan became prime minister” following parliamentary elections in 2018. It said during Khan’s rule, the distribution of newspapers was interrupted, media outlets were threatened with withdrawal of advertising and TV channel signals were jammed.