On ‘Sesame Street,’ Elmo gets a puppy (cue adorableness)

NEW YORK (AP) — “Sesame Street” is about to get a whole lot cuter. Elmo, Grover, Abby Cadabby and the rest of the Muppet gang are introducing a new character to the show this summer, a white-and-brown puppy named Tango. Kay Wilson Stallings, the executive vice president of creative and production at Sesame Workshop, says they wanted to explore the “special bond between children and pets.” Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit behind “Sesame Street.” Tango will join “Sesame Street’s” 52nd season as both an animated character and a live-action Muppet, debuting this fall on HBO Max and streaming on PBS KIDS in 2022.