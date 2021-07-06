Skip to Content

New York AG could try to sue gun manufacturers under new law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York can try to sue gun manufacturers over harm caused by their products under legislation that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed. The new law comes at a time when New York City in particular is facing a rise in shootings. Cuomo also said Tuesday he would declare that gun violence in his state is a “disaster emergency” and start tracking hotspots of shootings. Cuomo said declaring the emergency will make it easier to spend money on efforts to address and reduce gun violence.

Associated Press

