Monarchs in Mondovi: Family bond built over butterflies

MONDOVI (WQOW) - For years now, A granddaughter and grandmother out of Mondovi have built a special bond over monarch butterflies.

"I've always had an interest in the monarchs," said Mari Krenz.

Brystal Thompson's grandmother, Mari, took her granddaughter under her wing a few years back.

"When she was spending time with us, it just happened to be the time of the year and we found one caterpillar and the rest is history," Krenz said.

It's a race to find the first egg each season, grandmother and granddaughter facing off in a battle for the butterflies.

"[Brystal] found the first egg so she called me with that, so that was pretty special," Krenz said. "She is so good with eagle eye, I like to call her, finding the eggs and the caterpillars. When I can't find them, she always finds one."

"If there's bite marks and it feels like it's heavy, a tiny bit heavy, you can lift it up. Even if it doesn't feel heavy, there might be a little caterpillar under there," Brystal said, as she demonstrated butterfly hunting on milkweed.

Since they began, the duo has collected, nurtured and released hundreds of monarchs. It's family tradition that even got dad involved, constructing two butterfly houses for his mother and daughter.

"It was kind of our project together. [Brystal] helped do it. So, it was just kind of another hobby, same with the butterflies, to help her with this. I am happy with how it's working out so far," said Matt Thompson, Brystal's dad.

Their houses are bristling with butterflies, and new this year, Brystal named her butterflies after those who've helped her with her pursue this hobby.

However, this season will come to an end, but they will be back to raising butterflies next year.

"It's just fun to have this connection with Brystal," Krenz said. "And it's really become a whole family affair."

More About Monarchs

It's about a month from egg to butterfly. The monarch season begins in May and ends in late August.

"From what I've read, about 10% [of monarch eggs and caterpillars] make it in the wild," Krenz said. "Largely due to predators, parasites, weather and loss of habitat."







When Brystal and Mari search for eggs, they look for a white dot slightly bigger than the tip of a pencil. That's the monarch egg.

"It might even be sometimes a little bit yellow," Brystal said.

Eggs and caterpillars are found on the milkweed plant, a monarch's source for food.

Once collected, they watch them grow inside the butterfly houses. From egg, to caterpillar, to chrysalis, a butterfly is born.

Brystal said you can tell if it's a male or female by the wing patterns. Females will have thicker lines. Males have thinner lines and two black dots on the wings.





"The fourth generation are last hatching here will be in August," Krenz said. "That's often called the super generation. They are the butterflies that will make their way back to Mexico. And then in the spring, they will make their way back here."

So far this season, Mari and Brystal have released a total of 83 monarchs.