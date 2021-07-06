Merkel party readies campaign for bid to keep top German job

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party has presented a campaign for Germany’s September election that portrays would-be successor Armin Laschet as a conciliatory, experienced leader and mixes classic center-right themes with an attempt to show fighting climate change as an economic opportunity. The Christian Democratic Union’s general secretary said Tuesday that its campaign to hold on to Germany’s top job after Merkel’s 16-year tenure will take account of the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The center-right Union bloc, which the CDU dominates, last month released a program that pledges to boost the economy without raising taxes and make the country “climate neutral” by 2045 while still preserving industrial jobs.