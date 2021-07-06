Man killed by officer in Olivia was 32-year-old father

OLIVIA, Minn. (AP) — Friends and family have identified the man who was fatally shot by a police officer over the weekend in western Minnesota. A cousin, Jessica Laro, identified him as 32-year-old Ricardo Torres Jr. He was shot in alley about 2 a.m. Sunday in Olivia. Officials say Torres was armed and confronted a police officer. Laro says Torres would never confront a police officer. Natasha Lindner told KMSP-TV that she and Torres have been together for four years and that he is the father of their 9-month-old daughter. Lindner says Torres was known to carry a pellet gun and questioned the city’s description of what happened.