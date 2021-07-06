13. The number of days we've been above 90 this summer already. We hit 94 on Monday in Eau Claire, but there's good news! Cooler temperatures and relief from the humidity is close.

Tuesday will be hot and muggy again. Temperatures will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s as a cold front works into the region. Clouds are moving in out ahead of our incoming thunderstorms. Dew points will finally fall after these storms move through.

There is a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms Tuesday across the Chippewa Valley. Large hail and strong straight line winds are the main threats.

We'll see rain and thunder move into western Wisconsin by mid-morning with multiple waves of storms possible through the afternoon. The best chance for strong to severe storms will be when the cold front moves south in the late afternoon.

Rainfall amounts will range from 1/2'' to 1''+ across and north of I-94 with a band of over 2''+ possible. Totals will be lesser closer to the Coulee Region.

Wednesday will be much cooler with highs struggling to make it to the 70s. The humidity will be absent for a few days until we climb back towards the low 80s for the weekend.