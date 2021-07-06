Here is what you can expect this year at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Summertime in the Chippewa Valley means it's time for funnel cake, fried cheese curds, and Ferris wheel rides: the Northern Wisconsin State Fair is back!

From July 7-11, you can enter the fairgrounds for $10 if you're 12 and older, $5 for kids between the ages of 6 and 11, and if your kiddo is 5 or younger, they get in for free.

Daily pig, duck, and goat races, pedal tractor pulls, and talent shows will be taking place each day like normal. Plus, while you're waiting in line for your favorite rides, don't forget to take part in the "classic fair tradition" of getting vaccinated.

Officials with Chippewa County Public Health Department have coordinated with the Wisconsin National Guard to administer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on-site.

"We did decide to use the fair just because a decent number of people do attend the fair and we wanted everyone in the community to have access to the vaccine and get vaccinated if they choose to," said Public Health Director, Angela Weideman.

As usual, the vaccines are free and you don't need to register or bring any type of identification.

In order to get a dose, just locate the public health booth inside the Science and Technology Building. While you're in that same building, be sure to come and say hi to the WQOW team!

Viewers young and old can meet our team while watching our meteorologists conduct fun experiments in a special summer edition of Weather Academy! Those presentations will take place each day of the fair starting at 1 p.m.

There's another bonus to stopping by News 18's table: while the kids are entertained by the experiments, parents can enter a drawing to win a 75-inch plasma screen TV!