Greece: Bars face closure for serving standing customers

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece are warning bar and restaurant owners that their businesses could be shut down if they defy COVID-19 distancing rules, following a jump in infections among young people. Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias said one-week license suspensions would be imposed on businesses that served standing customers or ignored capacity limits, followed by two-week and indefinite suspensions if the violations persisted. Fines will range from 2,000 to 10,000 euros ($2,360-11,800) depending on the size of the business and the number of previous infringements, he said. The measures, which start Thursday, will also impact tourist resorts where there have been frequent reports of overcrowding.