GOP lawmaker joins recall race targeting California governor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California lawmaker is joining the growing list of Republican candidates hoping to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Assemblyman Kevin Kiley is one of Newsom’s most vocal critics at the Statehouse and announced on Twitter that he would enter the race. He says he faults the governor for “special interest corruption” and promises to be an antidote to the governor’s “neglectful approach” to governing. The 36-year-old lawyer from the suburban Sacramento is seen as a rising personality in the state GOP. The recall’s organizer has said Kiley could unite those backing the effort to remove Newsom.