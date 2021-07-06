Giannis will start in Game 1

PHOENIX (WQOW) - Giannis Antetokounmpo will start for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the team announced Tuesday evening.

Giannis is AVAILABLE and will start in Game 1 of the #NBAFinals. pic.twitter.com/S9fVRNI5j6 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 7, 2021

After being listed as 'doubtful' Monday evening, Antetokounmpo's status was upgraded to 'questionable' Tuesday afternoon on the Bucks' injury report. He was on the court at Phoenix Suns Arena Tuesday evening before the announcement was made.

Giannis is out for warmups. pic.twitter.com/j0mEXrzXo3 — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) July 6, 2021

Game 1 of the Finals between the Bucks and Phoenix Suns is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT on WQOW/ABC.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Monday that he was pleased with Antetokounmpo's progress. The two-time league MVP suffered a hyperextended knee injury during the Eastern Conference Finals.