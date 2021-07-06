Giannis upgraded to ‘questionable’ for Game 1

PHOENIX (WQOW) - Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for the opening game of the NBA Finals has improved overnight.

After being listed as 'doubtful' Monday evening, Antetokounmpo was listed as 'questionable' Tuesday afternoon on the Bucks' injury report.

Game 1 of the Finals between the Bucks and Phoenix Suns is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT on WQOW/ABC.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Monday that he was pleased with Antetokounmpo's progress. The two-time league MVP suffered a hyperextended knee injury during the Eastern Conference Finals.