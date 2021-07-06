Germany: 4 men, 1 woman sentenced to prison for child abuse

BERLIN (AP) — A court in the western city of Muenster has sentenced a 28-year-old computer technician to 14 years in prison for sexually abusing children in 29 cases. The man, whose identity wasn’t released as is customary in Germany, is said to be the main delinquent of a group of people involved in the sexual abuse of the children. The German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that three more men were convicted to prison sentences for their involvement in the abuse of the children. The 46-year-old mother of the computer technician was sentenced to five years in prison for her complicity in the crimes.