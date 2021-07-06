Gear for the deer: local stores prep for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Here in Eau Claire, sporting good stores are gearing up for tonight's Game 1 of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA Finals series against the Phoenix Suns.

According to Scheels in Eau Claire, high-demand items include locker room hats and name number tees from big names like Giannis, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.

Jeff Tornow, Scheels' store leader, said they've been having customers ask as early as Saturday night on when the department store would be getting its NBA Finals gear in.

"The recent excitement has definitely driven a lot more traffic in the store and taken our inventory levels down as people get excited to support the Bucks, I mean with it being 50 years since they've made the Finals, this is a very exciting time here in the store, definitely an increase in traffic with the big win Saturday night into the store Sunday and Monday with questions wondering when we were going to get Bucks final gear merchandise," said Tornow.

NBA Finals gear is set to arrive at the store on Wednesday.

Officials at Fleet Farm said they are also seeing Bucks shirts flying off the shelves, and they're now low in stock.