Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in hospice care

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards has placed himself in hospice care at his home near Baton Rouge. Edwards, who turns 94 next month, said Tuesday that he made the decision after being taken to a hospital Sunday with pain in his right lung. In the joint statement with his wife, Edwards downplays the end-of-life aspect of hospice care. He says his decision is “simply a matter of good and convenient care.” The Democrat served seven years in Congress and four terms as governor. His three-decade dominance of Louisiana politics was all but overshadowed by an eight-year federal prison stretch following a corruption conviction in 2000.