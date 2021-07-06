Ex-Yankee arrested in Hawaii over July 4 weekend

HONOLULU (AP) — Former New York Yankees player Bronson Sardinha was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Hawaii over the Fourth of July weekend. According to Honolulu police records, Sardinha was arrested shortly after midnight Sunday. Neither Sardinha nor an attorney who has represented him previously could immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. According to Hawaii court records, he was arrested on charges that he collided with a car, fled the scene and assaulted a Honolulu police officer in 2015. The Yankees drafted the Kamehameha Schools graduate as the 34th overall pick in 2001.