Eau Claire Humane Association opens up public visiting

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Hoping to add a furry friend to the family? You may be in luck. The Eau Claire Humane Association is opening up visiting hours to the public.

Previously only open through appointments, for the rest of the year the Eau Claire Humane Association will be open to the public two days a week. The hours are Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m.



While closing to the public did present some challenges for the humane association, Shelley Janke, executive director, confirmed there were also some unexpected positives.

"We found that our animals are a lot more content and are not as sick being closed to the public because they're not exposed to so many things. So, we wanted to keep the numbers, the days that we're open very limited, Janke said. "But, we also wanted to accommodate the community to provide them a time to come in."

The humane association will be open with limited capacity on viewing days.

Appointments are still available throughout the week.