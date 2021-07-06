Skip to Content

Dutch crime reporter shot, badly wounded in Amsterdam street

National news from the Associated Press

AMSTERDAM (AP) — One of the Netherlands’ best known crime reporters has been shot and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. Peter R. de Vries was shot in downtown Amsterdam Tuesday evening after making one of his regular appearances on a current affairs television show. Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said in Parliament he was “deeply shocked” by the attack. The 64-year-old De Vries is known for his fearless reporting on the Netherlands’ underworld and won an International Emmy in 2008 for a television show he made about the disappearance of U.S. teenager Natalee Holloway while she was on holiday in the Caribbean island of Aruba in 2005.

