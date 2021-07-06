Delaware prosecutor: Suspected serial killer indicted

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a suspected serial killer accused in the deaths of several people in Delaware and Pennsylvania has been indicted on 41 felony charges. Delaware prosecutors allege in an indictment issued Tuesday that 39-year-old Keith Gibson killed two people and injured four others in Delaware during a weekslong crime spree earlier this year. Gibson is also a suspect in several murders committed in Pennsylvania this year. They include the killing of his mother and the robbery and slaying of a north Philadelphia doughnut shop manager. It was not immediately clear whether Gibson has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.