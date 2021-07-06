DeGrom likely loses start before break as Mets rained out

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom likely lost one of his last two starts planned heading into the All-Star break when a game against the Milwaukee Brewers was rained out. The game was called after a wait of nearly 2 1/2 hours and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader Wednesday. DeGrom, 7-2 with a record-low 0.95 ERA, had been scheduled to start against left-hander Brett Anderson (2-5, 4.69). New York planned to have deGrom start the final game before the break on Sunday. DeGrom was rescheduled to start Wednesday’s opener against Milwaukee All-Star Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.41).