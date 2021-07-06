Defendants involved in Massachusetts standoff in court

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Some of the 11 people charged in connection with an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway last weekend refused to cooperate with court authorities during their arraignments. The first to appear in court Tuesday told the judge in a courtroom with a heavy security presence he was a “foreign national” who cannot face criminal charges, and said he did not want a defense attorney. The defendants, 10 men and a 17-year-old juvenile, say they’re members of a group called Rise of the Moors and not subject to federal or state laws. They face several charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.