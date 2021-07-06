Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney resigns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney has filed documents to resign from her conservatorship. Tuesday’s filing is the latest of several such moves that have come in the fallout from the pop singer’s comments in court decrying the legal arrangement that controls her money and affairs. Samuel Ingham III filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court requesting that the court appoint Spears a new attorney. Last week, the Bessemer Trust, an estate-management company that Spears had requested to replace her father as conservator of her money, withdrew from the case. And in a letter obtained by Deadline, Spears’ longtime manager Larry Rudolph resigned Monday.