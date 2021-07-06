All you need to know about the Spooner Rodeo

(WQOW)- The Spooner Rodeo is celebrating it's 67th year July 8 through 10.

This year, attendees will see professional rodeo's top competitors at the Spooner arena. Rodeo-goers will also get to see cowboys and women barrel racers from around the Midwest and beyond.

There will also be vendors' booths all three days, special happenings at each show, prizes to win and music after each performance.

On Saturday afternoon, the Spooner Rodeo Parade with more than 100 units, bands, floats, horses, and more will take place in Spooner.

For more information and event schedules, you can visit the official Spooner Rodeo website to learn more.