World War II veteran honored as grand marshal in Mondovi parade

MONDOVI (WQOW) - Gerald Henneman was drafted into the U.S. Navy in July 1943, and played a pivotal role in getting troops on the ground in Normandy, France, and Okinawa, Japan.



"In Normandy we landed troops, and in southern France. Then we landed Marines. In Okinawa, we landed mainly on floating dry docks. We spent maybe 10 days there, and our ships got bombed by the Zeros," Henneman said. "There would be about 70, and then we would see the dogfights while we were on ship-to-shore operations."

On the night of February 22, 1945, Henneman witnessed a moment he would never forget.

"We were about 600 feet offshore, I suppose, and we saw the Marines take Mount Surabachi. The next morning we saw the flag go up at Iwo Jima," Henneman said.

To honor Henneman, the city of Mondovi named him one of the two grand marshals for this year's Fourth of July weekend parade.



"I think it is wonderful, and I know he appreciates it, too," said Sue Vick, Henneman's daughter. "I think people are now a lot more aware of what a great service that was, and what [World War II veterans] did for their country."

Those who know Henneman, such as Tessa Unser, think of him as a humble, kind and family-based man.

"There is just not many men like [Henneman] anymore, and just to remember him and honor him is very cool," Unser said.



"We didn't really think we were doing anything awfully great, except surviving," Henneman said. "I take a lot of pride. I'm 98, and I thank the good Lord everyday that I'm still alive. We were in many bad storms, battles, and I'm still here."

Henneman now spends his time with his wife Joan of 73 years, his six children, 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.