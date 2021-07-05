Wisconsin falls short of the Biden Administration’s 4th of July COVID-19 vax goal

Wisconsin falls short of the Biden Administration’s 4th of July COVID-19 vax goalNew
(WQOW) - The Biden Administration had a goal to at least partially vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4, 2021.
Wisconsin was one of 30 states to fall short of that goal.
Wisconsin is 12% away from the 70% goal for residents age 18 and older, and over 50% of all eligible residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
How the Chippewa Valley shapes up against the state:
Chippewa County:
- Total residents that have received one dose (+12): 45.9%
- Total residents who have completed the series (12+): 44.1
- Adults (18+) who have completed the series: 54.8%
Dunn County:
- Total residents that have received one dose (12+): 39.8%
- Total residents who have completed the series (12+): 37.9%
- Adults (18+) who have completed the series: 45.2%
Eau Claire County:
- Total residents that have received one dose (+12): 51.4%
- Total residents who have completed the series (12+): 49.4%
- Adults (18+) who have completed the series: 59.2%
According to CDC data, the Biden Administration was 3 million short of its goal to vaccinate 160 million adults by the holiday.