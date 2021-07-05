Wisconsin falls short of the Biden Administration’s 4th of July COVID-19 vax goal

(WQOW) - The Biden Administration had a goal to at least partially vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4, 2021.

Wisconsin was one of 30 states to fall short of that goal.

Wisconsin is 12% away from the 70% goal for residents age 18 and older, and over 50% of all eligible residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

How the Chippewa Valley shapes up against the state:

Chippewa County:

- Total residents that have received one dose (+12): 45.9%

- Total residents who have completed the series (12+): 44.1

- Adults (18+) who have completed the series: 54.8%

Dunn County:

- Total residents that have received one dose (12+): 39.8%

- Total residents who have completed the series (12+): 37.9%

- Adults (18+) who have completed the series: 45.2%

Eau Claire County:

- Total residents that have received one dose (+12): 51.4%

- Total residents who have completed the series (12+): 49.4%

- Adults (18+) who have completed the series: 59.2%

According to CDC data, the Biden Administration was 3 million short of its goal to vaccinate 160 million adults by the holiday.