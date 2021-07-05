Wild re-sign Nick Bjugstad to 1-year, $900,000 contract

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have re-signed forward Nick Bjugstad to a one-year, $900,000 contract. The move brings back some depth up front. Bjugstad had six goals, 11 assists and a career-best plus-7 rating in 44 games this season. It was his first with his home-state team. The 28-year-old also had 48 hits and 22 blocked shots while playing both center and right wing. He had one goal in the playoff series against Vegas. Bjugstad became the 27th native of Minnesota to play in a game for the Wild.