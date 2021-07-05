Rain, T-Storms tomorrow will bring end to hot & humid stretch

Eau Claire fell just two degrees short of 100° on the heat index Monday afternoon, tying the hottest heat index value since July 19, 2019 when Eau Claire felt like 104°.

Temperatures this afternoon were warmer than that day, but even though it was quite humid, it was not nearly as humid as it was that day almost two years ago. To get to that 104° heat index, the temp was 91 with a dew point of 77. That day had a dew point as high as 78°.

Today's dew points topped out in the low 70s, which is still ridiculously humid. Thankfully, dew points topped out around noon today before beginning to fall, so that the highest dew point did not occur when the temperatures were at their warmest. Otherwise, Eau Claire would have reached a feels like temperature of 100°.

Highs topped out in the low to mid 90s in the Chippewa Valley, and a few storms popped up along the weak boundary moving through.

That boundary is most noticeable with a drop in dew points, though the cold front won't arrive until tomorrow.

Rain and thunderstorms will be a bit more organized along that front, leading to widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms becoming likely.

A few of the storms tomorrow could become strong to severe with the main threat being damaging straight line wind gusts. A few storms could also contain large hail. Rain and storms arrive during the morning tomorrow, and become most likely starting mid to late morning. Rain and storm chances last through the night and will exit Wednesday morning.

More chances for a few showers and storms arrive again Thursday night and last on and off through early weekend. Of course, that means there are a few chances during the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls, which lasts Wednesday through Sunday.

As of Monday afternoon, the forecast favors most of the rain and storms over the next week (after tomorrow) to miss Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire area to the south.

Temperatures will really decline after tomorrow's front passage with highs perhaps not even hitting 70 on Wednesday with lows in the 40s and low 50s Wednesday night before temps slowly warm again towards the low 80s, which is about average for this time of year.