Pope convalescing in hospital after intestinal surgery

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has spent a first night after intestinal surgery in a Rome hospital, where he was reported by an Italia cardinal to be doing well. The Vatican gave scant details about the operation Sunday evening in Gemelli Polyclinic, a Catholic hospital. Francis was convalescing on Monday in a 10th-floor suite the hospital reserves for use by a pontiff. Twice daily updates on Pope Francis’ condition are expected to be issued by the Vatican with the first coming later Monday morning. The Vatican said late Sunday that Francis responded well to the colon surgery. Francis had developed an intestinal stenosis, or narrowing.