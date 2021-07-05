Pop-Up Government event hits Eau Claire this summer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire city councilwoman is beginning a series of pop-up government outreach events this summer to connect with constituents.

The idea came to Eau Claire out of Green Bay. The outreach tool aims to make government more approachable and available at events that already have a lot of foot traffic.

Eau Claire City Councilor Jill Christopherson saw it as an opportunity to get feedback and insight into what constituents want to see happen in the city before the issues are brought before council.

"So often times, I think citizens are caught by surprise when things are implemented, when really the planning and brainstorming starts way in advance of that and I think citizens have an opportunity to be part of that process," said Christopherson.

Each week, the events will center around a question for constituents to ponder and discuss.

The pop-up government events will continue throughout the summer-- through September 5, 2021.

Location of the events vary by week. Christopherson plans to set up shop at Owen, Carson and Phoenix Parks, as well as the Festival Foods Farmers Market on North Clairemont.

A full schedule of the events can be found here.