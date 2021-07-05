One last toasty day before rain brings cooler weather

It was a hot one for America's Birthday Sunday with our high temp hitting 92 in Eau Claire. We get one more shot at 90 before rain rolls in and cuts down out hot temps.

Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temps near 93. The humidity will be gross again with dew points in the mid 60s. Winds will be breezy from the northwest at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday is when we'll start to see changes. An incoming system will spark showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon Tuesday. This will bring down temperatures and dew points for the rest of the week.

There is a level 1, isolated risk, for large hail and strong straight line winds across portions of Wisconsin both Monday and Tuesday. The Chippewa Valley is in the center of that risk zone Tuesday.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will lead to a decent 1/2'' to 1'' of rainfall across the valley through Wednesday morning. Once these showers clear the area Wednesday, we'll see temperatures fall into the low 70s and stay there the rest of the week.