Ober wins 1st, Kepler hits 2 homers, Twins top White Sox 8-5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and the Minnesota Twins held off the Chicago White Sox 8-5. Ober hit the milestone in his seventh career start. He had seven strikeouts with two hits and three walks allowed. In two previous turns against the White Sox, Ober gave up nine runs in 7 1/3 innings. Kepler hit a two-run home run in the second. With an RBI single by Trevor Larnach and a two-run triple from Nick Gordon, the Twins built a 6-1 lead on White Sox starter Dylan Cease.