Ober expected to start for Minnesota against Chicago

Chicago White Sox (49-34, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (34-48, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (7-3, 3.75 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Twins: Bailey Ober (0-1, 5.84 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +101, White Sox -117; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Chicago will square off on Monday.

The Twins are 17-23 on their home turf. Minnesota has a collective batting average of .245 this season, led by Nelson Cruz with an average of .306.

The White Sox are 18-20 in road games. Chicago’s lineup has 84 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads them with 14 homers.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-5. Michael Kopech earned his third victory and Zack Collins went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Jorge Alcala registered his third loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco is second on the Twins with 29 extra base hits and is batting .253.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 27 extra base hits and is batting .250.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .248 batting average, 6.35 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .296 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring), Nelson Cruz: (neck), Mitch Garver: (groin).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Aaron Bummer: (hamstring), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Adam Engel: (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: (hand), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.