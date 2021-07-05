Mexico says gang killed Indigenous leader over protest tolls

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora say a criminal gang killed a Yaqui rights leader because they wanted money his Indigenous group raised at highway blockades. Tomás Rojo Valencia disappeared May 27 amid tensions over months of periodic highway blockades the Yaqui staged to protest gas ducts, water pipelines and railway lines that have been run across their territory without benefiting them. State prosecutors charged Monday that Rojo Valencia’s killing was linked to a gang that was trying to get its hands on the money the Yaquis made from charging motorists to pass.