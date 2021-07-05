Mexico arrests former top police official for torture

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has arrested a former leading police official on charges of torture from nearly a decade ago. Former Federal Police commander Luis Cardenas Palomino was considered the right-hand man of former security secretary Genaro García Luna. García Luna is now being held on drug trafficking charges in the United States, and U.S. prosecutors have also accused Cardenas Palomino of accepting millions in bribes from the Sinaloa cartel. It was not clear if Mexico would consider extraditing him. Mexico’s attorney general’s office said Monday that Cardenas Palomino was arrested on the outskirts of Mexico City on charges he tortured a kidnapping suspect in 2012.