Malaysia to reopen Parliament July 26 after royal pressure

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government says Parliament will resume July 26, caving into pressure from the king to lift the legislature’s suspension under a coronavirus emergency imposed in January. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin obtained royal assent in January to declare an emergency until Aug. 1 to curb a spike in coronavirus cases, but critics slammed it as a ruse to help him stay in power amid challenges to his leadership from both the opposition and within his coalition. The emergency suspends Parliament but includes no other measures. Muhyiddin earlier predicted Parliament could reopen by September at the earliest but the country’s king insisted it should resume as soon as possible.