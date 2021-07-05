Luxembourg PM hospitalized after positive COVID-19 test

BRUSSELS (AP) — Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has been hospitalized and is under observation “as a precautionary measure” after testing positive for COVID-19 a week earlier. A government official said there was no update with new information early Monday after Bettel had been taken in for 24 hours of testing and medical analysis on Sunday. The 48-year-old Bettel announced his positive test just after he had attended a European Union summit with 26 other leaders from the bloc for two days. At first he experienced only mild symptoms. But on Sunday he had to be hospitalized. Bettel had received one vaccine dose in May.