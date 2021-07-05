Italy state TV: Beloved entertainer Raffaella Carra’ dies

ROME (AP) — Italian Rai state TV says Raffaella Carra’, for decades one of Rai’s most popular entertainers, has died at 78 years old. It quoted the star’s family as saying she died on Monday after a long illness. No details were released. With her energetic presence and forceful singing voice, the performer was a beloved, longtime staple in the early heyday decades of the state broadcaster. With often sexy costumes and earthy lyrics, Carra’ was credited with helping Italian women be more confident with themselves. She also was considered an icon for gay fans. Her trademark bouncy blond haircut and bangs were imitated by many fans.