PHOENIX (WQOW) - Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokonmpo is doing court work ahead of the opening game of the NBA Finals.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer declined to expand on the work Antetokounmpo is doing, but said he was pleased with the progress the two-time league most valuable player has made.

Antetokounmpo suffered a hyperextended knee injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but was involved in Game 5 and Game 6 from the bench.