Emergency responders rescue paddleboarders on Lake Michigan

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (AP) — Emergency responders rescued two people who became stranded on their paddleboards in Lake Michigan. WITI-TV reports dispatchers received a call from a woman around 10 p.m. on Sunday saying she and a friend were stranded on paddleboards somewhere on the lake. Dispatchers pinged her cellphone to determine the paddleboarders were near Buckley Park or Big Bay Park off the shores of Whitefish Bay. The Milwaukee Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard responded. A Glendale Police Department drone finally spotted the paddleboarders and two state Department of Natural Resources wardens rescued them with a boat. Neither paddleboarder was injured.