ECFD prepares for station upgrades on South Side

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Before the Eau Claire Fire Department can create the plans for the brand new fire station approved by the city, they are getting ready to remodel fire station #6.

Millions of dollars worth of projects were approved in the recent Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) passed by the Eau Claire City Council, including the replacement of fire station #2, set to begin construction in 2027.

However, a renovation project from a previous CIP is gearing up to start. In the Spring of 2022, the station on Golf Road will be undergoing an expansion to accommodate more first responders.

"Currently the personnel that work at this station, if an ambulance call comes in, they take the ambulance and respond to that call leaving the engine here in the station. Or if a fire call comes in they leave on the engine, leaving the ambulance here in the station," Deputy Chief Allyn Bertrang said.

"The benefit to a fully-staffed station would be that we would have personnel on the engine and on the ambulance."

More staff is needed because calls on the south side are increasing as it continues to grow.

"The city of Eau Claire is expanding and it's really it's expanding to the south," Battalion Chief Joe Kelly said. "The south side's population has increased with the number of apartments and commercial buildings and the run volume has increased."

To accommodate more employees, they are creating more room.

"There are two conceptual plans we're working on with right now one of them shows adding the living quarters, like our kitchen, dining area, and living room to the front and then bedrooms in the rear, and one of them flip flops that," Kelly said.

Meanwhile, the completely new construction downtown to replace station #2 has a price tag of $6.8 million, but work will not begin on it for six more years.

"Just projecting out and planning for the future, a new building for fire station number two the equipment and personnel, in a different location, based on response times, the number incidents we have, the types of incidents we have," Bertrang said.

The new fire station downtown will be near the intersection of 5th Ave. and Madison Street.