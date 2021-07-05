Dozens of students abducted by gunmen in northwest Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria (AP) — Dozens of students were abducted Monday by armed bandits at Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi town of Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna State in northern Nigeria. Police spokesman Mohammed Jalije said a group of gunmen stormed the school early Monday, at around 2 a.m., shooting sporadically as they kidnapped the students. He said the exact number of students taken by the bandits is not yet certain. This is the fourth abduction of students in Kaduna state in the past six months. There have been seven mass kidnappings of students in Nigeria so far this year. The abductions are being carried out by armed groups who want ransoms.