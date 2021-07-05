Bidding war talk surrounds UK supermarket chain Morrisons

LONDON (AP) — Shares in British supermarket chain Morrisons have spiked by 11% as investors priced in the possibility of a bidding war for the company after a third U.S.-based private equity company said it was mulling a bid. Investment firm Apollo said it is considering launching its own bid for Morrisons in the wake of Saturday’s news that the retailer had agreed a 6.3 billion-pound ($8.7 billion) takeover from a group of investors led by Fortress Investment. British assets are widely considered to be cheaper than they otherwise would have been as a result of Britain’s departure from the European Union and the coronavirus pandemic.