Bellicose ex-governor LePage launches another run in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage says he’s launching a campaign for another term in Maine’s Blaine House. LePage has been critical of his successor, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, over fiscal policies and actions during the pandemic. He said Monday that he wants to build an economy that “empowers everyone including our rural communities.” He made his announcement four days after filing paperwork with the state ethics commission. Under the Maine Constitution, he’s allowed to run again after sitting out a term. The 72-year-old served two tumultuous terms marked by belt-tightening conservatism and bellicose battles with opponents and the media.