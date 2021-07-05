Authorities asking for help identifying missing River Falls man

RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - Law enforcement in Pierce County is on the lookout for a missing River Falls man, and they're asking for assistance.



River Falls police say John Hyland went for a morning walk on Monday, and didn't come home.



Hyland is 5 foot 9 and is wearing glasses, tan shorts, a blue t-shirt and a Chicago Bears ballcap. He was last seen in River Falls.



Authorities say if you have any information, call the River Falls Police Department at 715-425-0909, or dial 911.